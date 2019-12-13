Rajnath Singh demands to cancel Parliament membership of Rahul Gandhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha demanded that Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership should be canceled.Rajanath said, "Such people should not be part of the House. People who make such remarks have no moral right to be member of this House."Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand took a jibe on the Prime Minister's pet project 'Make in India' and said: "Earlier it was 'make in India', but now it is rape in India".