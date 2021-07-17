Rajnath Singh Calls On Former Defence Ministers Sharad Pawar And AK Antony; Briefs Them On Ongoing Indo-China Border Tussle

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (16 July) called on his predecessors on the post, AK Antony and Sharad Pawar, and he is said to have briefed them about the ongoing border situation with China in the Eastern Ladakh region, reports The Economic Times.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane. During the meeting, Antony and Pawar have been provided with some details about India's military preparedness in the region.

It should be noted, though, that there has been no official comment about the meeting.

Antony served as the defence minister of the country from October 2006 to May 2014. Pawar had held the post from June 1991 to March 1993.

The meeting gains significance as it comes just ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The Indian National Congress (INC) has already said that it will raise the ongoing border row with China in the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also met opposition leaders, including Pawar and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.