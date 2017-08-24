Rajnath Singh attends SCO disaster prevention meet at Choplon Ata

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday attended the Ministerial level Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on disaster prevention and relief at Cholpon Ata in Kyrgyzstan. Later, Singh is likely to have bilateral meetings with the Ministers of some of the SCO Member States. Singh will lead the Indian delegation which includes senior officers from Home and External Affairs Ministries and National Disaster Management Authority. India got the full membership of SCO this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the SCO's annual Summit meeting held in Astana, Kazakhstan in June, this year.