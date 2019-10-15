Rajnath Singh arrives DRDO Bhawan to attend 41st DRDO Directors Conference

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at DRDO (Defence Research and Development Org) Bhawan to attend 41st DRDO Directors Conference in Delhi on Oct 15. Defence Minister garlanded statue of former president APJ Abdul Kalam. Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval paid tribute to the 'Missile Man' of India. The ritual was followed by the Chiefs of Defence forces- Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.