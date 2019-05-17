Rajnath Singh addresses 'inflation' issue in rally in HP's Mandi

Amid the Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Rajnath Singh said, "If you go through Indian elections' history, you will see inflation was an issue in all of them. People used to sing 'Congress sarkar aayi hai, kamartod mehengai layi hai'. But 2004 and 2019 are two elections, where there were issues but inflation wasn't one of them. There was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government before 2004 and Narendra Modi's government before 2019, both of them handled economic management like that and attacked corruption. Pakistan's inflation rate is 10-12% and India's is 2-3%. We didn't let inflation cross Indo-Pak border and enter here."