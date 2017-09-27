Rajnath assures Syria of all support in eliminating terrorism

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured Syria of all support in eliminating terrorism in all fronts as he cited the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

Wide-ranging issues including terrorism and security figured in the discussion between a visiting Syrian delegation led by Grand Mufti Ahmad Badr Eddine Mohammad Abid Hassoun and an Indian delegation headed by Rajnath Singh here on Wednesday evening.

"Rajnath Singh assured India's support to eliminate terrorism in all fronts and recollected the long-standing friendship between India and Syria. He was confident that the bilateral relations would improve further by such visits and wished that peace and stability be restored in Syria, soon," a Home Ministry statement said.

The Grand Mufti thanked the Home Minister for receiving them and appreciating the secular credentials of India, expressing his particularly pleasure at noting the significance of unity in diversity here.

"The Grand Mufti of Syria expressed confidence that India would extend support in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.

