Rajkummar Rao's 'Newton' leaves 'Haseena Parkar', 'Bhoomi' behind at Box-Office race

After becoming India's official entry to this year's Oscars, Rajkummar Rao starrer- 'Newton' is now getting the love of the audience. According to Box Office India, the film has left behind Sanjay Dutt's comeback film 'Bhoomi' and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Haseena Parkar,' after the first weekend box office figures were revealed. 'Newton' has earned Rs. 6.90 crore at the box office in its first weekend. While 'Bhoomi' minted Rs. 6.71 crore in three days of its release, Haseena Parkar has collected Rs. 4.22 crore. Film Critic Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office collection of the film. He wrote, "#Newton day-wise growth in %...Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 162.5% Sun [vis-a-vis Sat]: 35.71% India biz." He added, "#Newton is expected to maintain momentum on weekdays... Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.42 cr. Total: ? 6.90 cr [430 screens]. India biz." 'Newton' revolves around a government clerk who tries to conduct fair voting on an election day amid the fear of guerrilla attacks and apathy of security forces. The film has been garnering praise from both audience and critics.