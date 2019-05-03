Rajkummar Rao turns cover boy for the May issue of GQ India

National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao recently posed as the cover boy for the May issue of the GQ India magazine. The 'Stree' actor shared the image through his Instagram handle and captioned, 'Honoured to be on the cover of gqindia. Thank you Che Kurrien.' Rao looks poised as he can be seen dressed in a simple green T-shirt with grey, black and white stripes. He has simply teamed up the look with a wristwatch and is featured holding a mic as the cover reads, 'Rajkummar Rao Speaks Up.' Rajkummar's looks stand in contrast to the dark-hued background on the cover. On the professional front, the actor would be seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's upcoming flick 'Mental Hai Kya' alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film will hit the theatres on June 21, 2019. 'Rooh-Afza' is another upcoming film that the actor would be seen in alongside Jahnvi Kapoor.