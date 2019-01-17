Rajkummar Rao shares a glimpse from Anurag Basu's next

Bollywood talent Rajkummar Rao, who is all set to star in Anurag Basu's next, seems to be quite excited for their upcoming film. The film will see Rajkummar sharing screen space with 'Dangal' fame Fatima Sana Shaikh for the first time ever. He took to his Twitter handle to tease fans with a glimpse from what looks like a shot from the sets of the film, writing, "Bahut jaldi samane aayenge aap logo ke, tab tak ke liye aek jhalak #AnuragBasu sir's next with @fattysanashaikh." Reportedly, the team began their 15-day schedule last Monday in Bhopal. The untitled film is said to be on the lines of his 2007 hit film 'Life in a Metro'. According to various media reports, the film will be narrating stories of four different people from four small towns of India. Apart from Rajkummar and Fatima, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.