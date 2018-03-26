Rajkummar Rao likes FEMALE Attention

Rajkummar Rao loves all the attention he is getting, and says he is overwhelmed with his increasing number of female fans. He entered filmdom with an interesting role in 2010 with "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" and went on cement his position in the industry with back-to-back powerful performances in films like "Kai Po Che!", "Shahid", "Aligarh", "CityLights", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Newton". Last year in particular was good for Rajkummar as his film "Newton" became India's official entry for the Oscars -- though it could not make it to the final list. The unconventional aspect stands true for his forthcoming project "Omerta" too. He will be seen bringing the life of a dreaded terrorist alive on the big screen with the Hansal Mehta directorial.