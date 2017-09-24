Rajkummar Rao 'hopeful' of Oscars for 'Newton'

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is hopeful that his movie 'Newton' is "quite universal" and will impress the audience to win the Oscars. The movie has got official entry at the Oscars 2018 from India. The 'Trapped' star said that soon after the 'Newton' was selected as Indian's official entry to the Oscars, people started congratulating. After many years, a film has come, where everybody is saying that it's worthwhile, the actor stated. The movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, is directed by Amit V Masurkar.