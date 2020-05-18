After Rajkot, Migrants Pelt Stones at Cops, Injure 2 in Ahmedabad

On Monday, 18 May, violence broke out in Ahmedabad after nearly 100 agitated migrant workers collected at a busy road that connects IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area, demanding they be allowed to go home, reported ANI. The migrant workers pelted stones at the police, injuring 2 police personnel, and vandalised two of their vehicles.

They also allegedly pelted stones at cars passing by. An official from the city police control room told Hindustan Times that they used teargas shells to disperse the rioters and have also detained several suspects.

"“When police stopped them, they pelted stones, went to Vastrapur and vandalised 2 police vehicles. They also vandalised the office at a construction site. 250 people have been rounded up. Action will be taken against culprits. Situation under control.”" - Pravin Mal, DCP (Zone-1), Ahmedabad to ANI

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday, 17 May, as a group of migrant workers pelted stones and vandalised vehicles on a national highway in the Shapar area, leaving four policemen and a journalist injured.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)

