Rajiv, Senthil hand fine start to India's Honda racing team

Sepang (Malaysia), March 9 (IANS) After solid practice, Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar, riders of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team, scored seven vital points at Asias road race championship (ARCC) here on Saturday.

Rajiv recorded the best ever finish by an Indian rider in AP250 class of ARRC at 11th spot (earlier highest 13th), earning five points.

Meanwhile, teen rider Senthil too showed his power and became the first Indian rookie to win two points with a 14th finish in his debut ARRC race.

With this, Honda's Indian team has made its best ever season start with a tally of seven points in the first race itself.

Satisfied with his performance Rajiv said: "I made a great start and overtook nine riders to reach 5th spot in first lap itself. But just then the two riders before me crashed and I had to go back to save myself."

"Yet I could gain three spots and finish 11th which is the best ever for me in my three years of ARRC," he added.

