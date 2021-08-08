Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Upendra Kushwaha's photos missing in JDU posters in Bihar; party denies rift

Bihar JD(U) chief Umesh Kushwaha (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 8 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) on Sunday denied any rift in the party after the posters and banners of the party in Bihar were seen without photos of JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Parliamentary Board president Upendra Kushwaha.

Asked about the posters and banners, Bihar JD(U) chief Umesh Kushwaha said action will be taken against the party officials, in case the protocol is not followed.

"The leader of our party is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In the matter of poster, we will look into the matter. We will take action against the party officials in case the protocol is not followed. There is no factionalism and rift in the party. We all are together," Kushwaha told ANI.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was elected as the new JD(U) president at the National Executive meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister and party leader Nitish Kumar which was held at its national office in Delhi last month.

Union Minister RCP Singh stepped down from the post of the national president in the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi.

Notably, he was recently inducted as Union minister in PM Modi's cabinet. (ANI)