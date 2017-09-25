Rajiv Mehrishi takes oath as new CAG of India

Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi took oath as the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Monday morning. President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath to Mehrishi during a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu were in attendance at the event. 62-year-old Rajiv Mehrishi, a 1978-batch (retired) IAS officer, is succeeding Shashi Kant Sharma. Sharma retires from the post today.