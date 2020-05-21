Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister

Trending Desk

One of the remarkable leaders of the world, former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber on May 21, 1991.

He became India’s youngest PM after his mother Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguard. At the age of 40, Rajiv served as the 6th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989.

On his 29th death anniversary, several leaders and politicians paid their tribute to the former PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his homage. “On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” the tweet read.

Rajiv Gandhi’s son Rahul Gandhi wrote a heartfelt note for his late father. Calling him a “true patriot, liberal and philanthropic”, Rahul wrote, “As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji has put the country on the path of progress. With his forward-looking empowerment he has taken necessary steps. Today I am on his death anniversary I salute them with affection and gratitude”.

Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka Chief Minister, wrote, “Sincere tributes to former Prime Minister Shri. Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. His vision to improve technological capabilities of our country has enabled our country to tackle global issues better than developed countries”.

The official twitter handle on Indian National Congress shared a short video on Rajiv Gandhi’s vision.

Several other leaders have also paid tributes to the former PM.