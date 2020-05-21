Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders pay tribute to India's sixth prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on 21 May. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Tamil Nadu on 21 May, 1991 in a suicide bombing attack.

This year marks the 29th death anniversary of the former prime minister. The youngest person to have become the prime minister of India at 40, he had assumed office after the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Modi shared a message on Twitter to pay his respects to the former prime minister.

Rajiv Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi too shared a heartfelt note in memory of his father. The Congress MP called his father a patriot, liberal and philanthropist.

"As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji has put the country on the path of progress. With his forward-looking empowerment he has taken necessary steps. Today I am on his death anniversary I salute them with affection and gratitude," he wrote.

In memory of my beloved father, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, who was martyred this day in 1991. He was a wonderful father; gentle, kind, compassionate & patient. I miss him. But he will always stay alive in my heart & in the wonderful memories I have of him. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/bFO8CZoExN " Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared her last photo with her father along with a poignant message. She wrote, "To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; To nurture a strong heart, and fill it with love no matter how great it's sorrows; these are the gifts of my father's life."

To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; .. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/pQpwFfTqIE " Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2020

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote, "His vision to improve technological capabilities of our country has enabled our country to tackle global issues better than developed countries".

Sincere tributes to former Prime Minister Shri. Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. His vision to improve technological capabilities of our country has enabled our country to tackle global issues better than developed countries.@INCIndia @INCKarnataka pic.twitter.com/i6XpUnNX5A " Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2020

The Congress party shared a short clip highlighting the vision of the sixth prime minister of India.

Rajiv Gandhi, who was born in Bombay on 20 August, 1944, lived a largely apolitical life initially and entered the political arena after the demise of his brother Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash in 1980.

In India, 21 May is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day to commemorate the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. The day was first announced under the VP Singh government and is observed annually to highlight the importance of fighting terrorism.

Also See: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to Yogi Adityanath, seeks waiver of Uttar Pradesh farmers' power bills for four months

Row over buses for migrants: Uttar Pradesh Congress president, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary booked for 'cheating and forgery'

Uttar Pradesh govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's offer to run 1,000 buses to bring migrant workers back home

Read more on India by Firstpost.