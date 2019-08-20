Rajiv Gandhi 75th birth anniversary: Congress leaders pay tributes

Today marks the 75th birth anniversary of the youngest Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. Top Congress leaders, including party President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and former president Pranab Mukherjee, paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. At a prayer meeting organized at 'Veer Bhumi', the memorial of Rajiv Gandhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage along with other family members.