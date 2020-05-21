Rajiv Gandhi 29th Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the 6th Prime Minister of India That Will Motivate You

Rajiv Gandhi was the 6th Prime Minister of India. At the age of 40, he became the youngest Prime Minister of the country. Gandhi was studied at a college in the United Kingdom and returned as a professional pilot to India in 1966. After the death of his younger brother, Gandhi entered politics though he wasn’t really willing to. It was after the assassination of his mother and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he was made the ‘Prime Minister’ of India.

Also Read | Anti-Terrorism Day 2020: Date and Significance of The Day Observed on Death Anniversary of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

In 1991, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber while campaigning for elections. Gandhi's last public meeting was on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu where he was assassinated while campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate. On his death anniversary today, take a Look at the inspirational quotes by Rajiv Gandhi which will surely inspire and motivate you.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi 29th Death Anniversary: Facts to Know About India's Late Former Prime Minister

Quote Reads: When a Big Tree Falls, the Earth Shakes.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: The Freedom Movement Transformed the Status of Women. Women Fought Along With Men As Comrades. In the Process, the Shackles That Had Bound Them Fell Away.

Story continues