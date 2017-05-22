Rajinikanth to join politics: BJP a likely ally, but Tamil superstar may face difficulty in overcoming Dravidian barriers

If Rajinikanth plans to do business with the political ecosystem of Tamil Nadu, he will have to soon answer his own question, asked in his inimitable style: "Howw iss it?"

You can pardon Nitin Gadkari for sounding like an enthusiastic marketing agent for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because when it comes to Rajinikanth, it happens. In an interview to CNN-News18, the Union minister reacted to the possible entry of the superstar into politics saying, "He is welcome in politics and it is my request to him to think about the BJP. There is an appropriate place for him in the BJP." Gadkari, however, shied away from articulating what that "appropriate place" is.

Gadkari's gushing invite was followed by BJP president Amit Shah who too indicated that the doors to the BJP were open for Rajinikanth should he decide to take the plunge into politics. It's uncharacteristic for the senior BJP leadership to indulge in over-the-top atithi devo bhava unless some amount of behind-the-scenes homework has already been done.

It is almost taken for granted that the saffron party will be Rajini's choice should he embrace politics. Even if he does not join the party and instead chooses to launch an independent outfit like actor Pawan Kalyan did in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in 2014, he is most likely to ally with the BJP.

That's because the two Dravidian parties rule themselves out. Even though Rajinikanth has done business with the DMK by criticising Jayalalithaa before the 1996 elections and letting his fan clubs help carve out a DMK victory, his expression of regret for doing so makes a repeat next to impossible. By calling the episode a "political accident", Rajinikanth would not have pleased the DMK leadership.

The AIADMK is a lesser natural ally even though Rajini supported its alliance with BJP in 2004. It is, in fact, more difficult to do business with, especially in the light of Rajinikanth's emphasis on clean politics. A significant number of top AIADMK leaders are alleged to be embroiled in corrupt deals, something that came out during the Income Tax raids on the properties of health minister C Vijayabaskar. During the RK Nagar bypoll, documents revealed that there was a plan to distribute Rs 89 crore at the rate of Rs 4,000 per voter in the constituency. The O Panneerselvam camp has reportedly been nudging the Centre that there are sufficient grounds to dismiss the Edappadi Palaniswami government on charges of corruption.

Also given that VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran are still seen as exerting some kind of invisible influence over some sections of the party leadership, the EPS camp cannot be a natural ally for Rajinikanth.

The OPS camp presents a different set of problems. The merger talks between the OPS and EPS factions of the AIADMK fell on the issue of kaun banega mukhyamantri (who will be the chief minister), among other things. Given that a more aggressive OPS prides himself as the new "Mr Clean" of Tamil Nadu politics, it is highly unlikely that he will want to play second fiddle to a political novice like Rajini. Having been number two all his life, he will want nothing short of the top job.

Those are the issues that will crop up since the BJP seems keen to accommodate both Rajini and the AIADMK. The BJP needs both as they bring different strengths to the table. While Rajini is certain to bring a significant chunk of votes cutting across caste and religious lines, the AIADMK helps the BJP with its cadre base.

It is a no-brainer that Rajini will be the face of such a rainbow alliance should it take shape. But will the likes of OPS and EPS agree to work under the Superstar? Will the actor agree to canvass for tainted candidates if they are fielded? It will be an alliance that looks strong on paper but weak in execution on the ground.

The BJP, Rajini and the AIADMK can also ignore the subtext of the Tamilian sense of nationalism that is more cultural, linguistic and ethnic, at their own peril. The DMK under MK Stalin is certain to highlight that the alliance will indicate New Delhi dictating Chennai. This will only end up exposing the faultlines within the formation.

The most important question, however, is whether Rajini is willing to do the legwork for the BJP and what does he get in return. Is he willing to risk his larger than life, demi-god status for elevating a party and its alliance to power? The "why does he have to do it" has not been suitably answered yet.

