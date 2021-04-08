Rajinikanth flies to Hyderabad as ‘Annaatthe’ team resumes shooting

After being spotted at the polling booth on April 6 while casting his vote in Chennai’s Stella Maris College for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, photos and videos of Rajinikanth were once again captured when he left to Hyderabad on Thursday to resume shooting for his upcoming movie Annaatthe.

In a video that is being circulated on social media, Rajini is seen donning a white ‘kurta pajama’. Rajini is also seen waving at fans, who were cheering for him, as he comes out of the car. The actor recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is considered to be India’s highest film award.

Earlier in March, the team completed a schedule in the outskirts of Chennai. Production company Sun Pictures took to Twitter to announce that popular actor Jagapathi Babu has joined the star- studded cast of Annaatthe.

The makers of Annaatthe completed around 60 % of the shoot last year, before the pandemic induced lockdown was imposed. The shooting for the remaining portions resumed in Hyderabad last year amidst strict COVID-19 safety protocols. However, the shooting was once again halted after a few members from the crew tested positive for the virus in December. The Annaatthe team is currently looking forward to completing the Hyderabad schedule.

The action- drama is written and directed by filmmaker Siva, who made his directorial debut with the Karthi and Tamannaah starrer Siruthai. Annaatthe is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

The ensemble cast of Annaatthe includes Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish among others.

The movie has music by D Imman, who recently bagged the National Award. Ruben is on board as the editor for the venture, while it will have cinematography by Vetri. The film is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on November 4, on the occasion of Deepavali.