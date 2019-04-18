Rajinikanth casts his vote in Chennai

The voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections underway across India today. Actor turned politician Rajinikanth cast his vote in Chennai. He cast his vote at Stella Maris College for Chennai Central parliamentary constituency. Voting is underway for 38 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. People of India will exercise their right to vote across nation in 11 states and one union territory. Voting is underway for 95 Parliamentary seats. The third phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.