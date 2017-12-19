Rajinikanth, AR Rahman to croon together for first time in Delhi

The national capital is going to witness a mesmerising evening, as legendary musician AR Rahman will be joined by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for the final leg of the former's multi-city India tour, Encore. The power duo will come together on December 23 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. The gig will see the 'Kabali' star singing on stage with the music maestro for the very first time, and a special addition is being made to the set list that will include a 'Robot-Sivaji The Boss' mash-up. The 67-year-old Tamil superstar will also be felicitating the legendary musician on his completion of 25 years. The tour, which encapsulates the musical excellence of two and a half decade journey of the music legend, will bring to life some of his most iconic Bollywood melodies. AR Rahman will be accompanied by singing sensations like Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, and Harshdeep Kaur on the tour. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to attend the grand gala.