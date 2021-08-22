Rajini, Jagan steal the show in national two-wheeler racing championship

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI): Experienced riders Rajini Krishnan and Jagan Kumar stamped their class with a double each in the two premium categories in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship concluded at the MMRT near here on Sunday.

Rajini, 41, who made his National Championship debut back in 2003 and also forayed abroad for stints in Superbike racing, rolled back the years with two impressive performances while winning both the races in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category for his team RACR Castrol Power Racing astride a Yamaha R3.

In both races, Rajini was in a league of his own. In the first race in the morning, despite a poor start when he dropped from P2 to P7 in the first lap, Rajini sliced through the field in quick time and won comfortably in the end ahead of Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing) and Bengaluru-based Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts).

In the second race, Rajini was in dominant form, winning easily, leaving behind last year’s champion KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) and Anish Shetty.

The 31-year old Jagan, winner of nine National titles overall, was outstanding in repeating his Saturday’s victory in the Pro-Stock 165cc class by taking the top honours in the second race on Sunday, though he had to work hard for it.

Fellow international Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) chased Jagan through the eight laps in a futile bid to overtake and the two crossed the line in that order, followed by TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar.

Chennai collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) also completed a double in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category with yet another dominating ride in a race marred by multiple crashes. Finishing behind the 18-year old were Anfal A (Rockstar Racing) of Thrissur and Jinendra Kiran Sangave, a private entrant from Kolhapur, the youngest competitor at just 12 years.

Earlier, another Chennai rider Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Racing), returning to racing after a year’s gap following injury, topped the Girls race (Stock 165cc). The victory in the five-lapper was hers for the taking after defending champion Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) and Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing) got tangled and crashed in the third lap.

Kavin Quintal (NSF 250R), Rakshith S Dave (CBR 150) and Kevin Kannan (Hornet 2.0), all from Chennai, finished with a double each in the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup One-Make Championship while Jinendra Kiran Sangave, also won both the races in the Rookie category of the TVS One-Make Championship.

Results (Provisional – all 6 laps unless mentioned): National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-1): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing, Chennai) (11mins, 28.636secs); 2. Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing, Hyderabad) (11:30.050); 3. Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts, Hubballi) (11:30.267). Race-2 (8 laps): 1. Rajini Krishnan (15:15.580); 2. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing, Chennai) (15:17.169); 3. Anish Damodara Shetty (15:17.977).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (15:48.429); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing, Chennai) (15:48.476); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) (15:54.822).

Novice (Stock, 165cc Race-2): 1. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports, Chennai) (13:04.324); 2. Anfal A (Rockstar Racing, Thrissur) (13:05.899); 3. JInendra Kiran Sangave (Pvt, Kolhapur).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (RACR, Chennai) (10:59.842); 2. Baddam Deepika Reddy (Gusto Racing, Hyderabad) (11:21.426); 3. Jagruthi Kiran (Sparks Racing, Mumbai) (11:21.647).

One-Make Championships: Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250 Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (14:51.472); 2. Sartak Chavan (Pune) (15:01.335); 3. Samuel Martin (Bengaluru) (15:09.450).

Honda CBR 150 (Race-2): 1. Rakshith S Dave (Chennai) (13:20.170); 2. Prakash Kamath (Bokaro Steel City) (13:26.483); 3. Shyam Babu (Chennai) (13:55.118).

Honda Hornet 2.0 (Race-2): 1. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) (13:28.307); 2. Sudheer Sudhakar (New Delhi) (13:28.317); 3. Alwin Sundar (Chennai) (13:28.696).

TVS Apache RR 310 Open (Race-2): 1. Yashas RL (Bengaluru) (11:54.802); 2. Manoj Yesudiyan (Chennai) (11:57.307); 3. Amarnath Menon (Calicut) (11:57.376).

TVS Rookie (RTR 200, Race-2): 1. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Kolhapur) (12:58.183); 2. Jagathishree (Chennai) (13:09.244); 3. Zenas Bailey (Auroville) (13:09.286). PTI SS ROH ROH