Rajguru's family pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on 88th martyrdom day

On 88th martyrdom, whole country remembered freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. On this occasion, family members of Rajguru paid their tribute to the trio. While remembering the freedom fighters, granddaughter of Rajguru said, "They did everything for nation and did not expect anything in return neither we expected anything. Also, we want new generations to know about them and their sacrifice to take inspiration." Every year on March 23, India commemorates 'Shaheed Diwas' to remember and pay respects to trio who fought for freedom of India until last breath.