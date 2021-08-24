Rajguru's 113th birth anniversary: Here are a few little known facts about the freedom fighter

Today, 24 August, marks the birth anniversary of Shivaram Hari Rajguru, one of India's great freedom fighters. The revolutionary, along with Sukhdev and Bhagat Singh, was hanged on 23 March 1931 by the British government.

Rajguru was born to Parvati Devi and Harinarain Rajguru on 24 August 1908 in the village of Khed, Maharashtra. As he grew up, he was inspired by the ideology of Lokmanya Tilak. Rajguru joined the 'Seva Dal', attending training camps at Ghatprabha. He later became a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Army.

He soon came in contact with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev. The trio participated in the assassination of British officer John Saunders on 17 December 1928. Saunders was killed to avenge the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai.

The three freedom fighters were later captured and sentenced to death. When he died, Rajguru was only 22 years old. Every year, 23 March is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

Rajguru's birthplace has been renamed as Rajgurunagar. His ancestral home is now known as the Rajguru Wada. The Hutatma Rajguru Samarak Samiti (HRSS) hoists the national flag every year at Rajguru Wada on the occasion of Republic Day.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of culture paid tribute to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary, saying that the "nation will always bow in gratitude for the greatest sacrifice made by the martyr".

Remembering the revolutionary freedom fighter, Shaheed Shivaram #Rajguru on his birth anniversary. The nation will always bow in gratitude for the greatest sacrifice made by the martyr during our Freedom Struggle. #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/8hiHgUgeI0 " Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 24, 2021

The Congress party also paid its respects to Rajguru, praising him as "eminent scholar in various Indian scriptures & known for his shooting skills." The party described him as an inspirational figure who encourages the young minds of India to work for their nation even today.

Story continues

Our heartfelt tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Shivaram Hari Rajguru on his birth anniversary. An eminent scholar in various Indian scriptures & known for his shooting skills, he is an inspirational figure who encourages young minds to work for the nation even today. pic.twitter.com/o1AzfP8XNG " Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2021

Also See: 200 Halla Ho movie review: Amol Palekar returns in a startling, unevenly recounted true-life tale of Dalit rebellion

Read more on India by Firstpost.