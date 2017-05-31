Rajesh Wadhawan Group buys Maharashtra franchise in UTT

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Continuing their sporting journey, The Rajesh Wadhawan Group on Wednesday announced their team named Maharashtra United for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the newest professional sports league in the country.

Commenting on the development, team owner Kartik Wadhawan said: "Maharashtra United is not just a franchise we have bought in the Ultimate Table Tennis, but a promise to raise the profile of the sport engaging with all its stakeholders to the best of our ability."

"This league will give the sport much needed fillip and also give deserving talents from the country an experience to rub their shoulders with the best in the world. We are looking forward to making a difference to the sport in Indian context," he added.

Ultimate Table Tennis is the brainchild of 11EVEN Sports. The league will have six club-based franchisees. Played in caravan format across Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, every franchise in UTT will have international as well as domestic players.

"As a group, we have always kept our eyes open for promising sporting ventures. While everyone knows us for our association with Indian Super League through FC Pune City, our new endeavour with Ultimate Table Tennis will show our commitment to a sport, and its players, that deserves more attention than it gets." said CEO of Maharashtra United Gaurav Modwel.

"Through Maharashtra United, we share the vision of the League owners i.e. for India to win Olympic medals in table tennis in next ten years. We shall play an active role to make that dream come true," he added.

Maharashtra United will have four men and four women players with two foreign and two Indian players in each category, including one international and one Indian coach.

--IANS

gau/bg