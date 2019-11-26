Rajeeva Ratna Shah launches his autobiography 'Footprints on the Sands'

Former Planning Commission Secretary and renowned bureaucrat Rajeeva Ratna Shah launched his autobiography 'Footprints on the Sands' in New Delhi. The book was launched in presence of esteemed panellists comprising of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Union Minister Karan Singh, Padma Shri Novelist Vikram Seth, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and NIIT Co-founder Rajendra S Pawar. 'Footprints on the Sands' encapsulates author's vast experience as an administrative officer. Author gave a sneak peek into his book. "'Footprints on the Sands' is a chronological narrative of the evolution of a civil servant, from his days as district officer through his stint in state government, moving to his final destination as secretary of Government of India," narrated Shah.