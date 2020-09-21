Rajeev Sharma's Arrest: China's 'Global Times' Says Inappropriate To Link It With Case

After the arrest of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act, China’s state-run Global Times said it’s “inappropriate” for India to publicly link the publication to this case and “create a sensation to attract attention”.

In an opinion piece, the editor of Global Times Hu Xijin said, “I do not know whether the Indian side is making up an unjust case because of the tensions between China and India.” The media outlet, he said, has a large number of freelance writers all over the world and Indian intellectuals are generally able to write in English.

Sharma was arrested on 14 September by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and has been accused of passing sensitive information about India’s border strategy to Chinese intelligence agencies, police said. In a statement, the police had said that the journalist was contacted by a Chinese intelligence officer after observing his columns in Global Times.

Since the launch of the English edition of Global Times, Hu Xijin added, it has been common for Indians to either work for the outlet in Beijing as copy editors, or write from India on a freelance basis.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell will write to the Ministry of Defence to ascertain the authenticity of defence-related classified documents found in possession of Sharma, PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav as saying.

At a press conference held on Saturday, the DCP had said that Sharma was allegedly contacted by Chinese intelligence officer...

