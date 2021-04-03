Rajeev Ahuja Appointed as New Director of IIT-Ropar

Prof Rajeev Ahuja has joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar as the new director. He took over the charge from Professor PK Raina, officiating director, IIT-Ropar.

Ahuja is a professor of computational materials science at Uppsala University, Sweden. He has completed his PhD from IIT-Roorkee in India in 1992 and had joined Uppsala University, Sweden as a postdoctoral fellow soon after. He became an assistant professor in 1996, an associate professor in 2002, and a professor in 2007 at Uppsala University, Sweden.

His main area of interest is computational materials science with a focus on energy such as batteries, hydrogen storage, and production, sensors as well as high-pressure physics. He has published 975 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals.

He has recently elected APS-Fellow by American Physical Society (APS), USA, and appointed to the advisory board of Journal of materials chemistry A (IF=10.8) and Materials Advances from the Royal Society of Chemistry (England). He is associate editor of Nano Energy (IF=16.6). He was also awarded Beller Lectureship for the APS March meeting in 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He been awarded the Wallmark prize for 2011 from KVA (Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences), and has previously received the Eder Lilly & Sven Thureus prize and the Benzelius prize from KVS. Ahuja is an elected member of the Swedish Royal Society of Sciences (KVS), of the board of the European High Pressure Research Group as well as of the executive board of the International Association for the Advancement of High Pressure Science and Technology.

Ahuja has supervised 30 PhD students, more than 35 postdocs and he regularly acts as a reviewer for several international funding agencies including NSF and DOE from the USA, NRC from Canada, ESF from Estonia, STW from The Netherlands, National Science Centre from Poland, European Science Foundation (ESF), Strasbourg, France, The Fund for Scientific Research – FNRS, Belgium, National Research, Development and Innovation Office from Hungary, IBS from South Korea etc. He was awarded Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), MHRD, India at IIT Indore, 2019, Award of Global Initiative of Academic Network (GIAN) of MHRD, India at IIT Indore, India (Jan. 2018) & Award of Global Initiative of Academic Network (GIAN) of MHRD, India at Pune Univ., India (26-30Dec. 2016).

The tenure of a director at IIT Ropar is five years from the date of joining. The previous director, Prof Sarit K Das, completed his full term.