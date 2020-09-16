Raje wishes Modi on birthday eve, says India moving ahead with new energy due to his strong will

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his birthday, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday said India is moving ahead with new energy and establishing its identity in the world due to his strong will.

Modi will turn 70 on Thursday.

'Every single decision of yours, from Gramodaya to Bharat Uday, from Kisan Samman Nidhi to new education policy, from Ayushman Bharat to Citizenship Amendment Act, from one country, one ration card to construction of Ram temple and from abrogation of Article 370 to abolition of triple talaq, has strengthened India and the Indian democracy,' Raje said in a statement.

'We are proud that the whole country is participating in the development of the nation by celebrating your birthday as a 'Seva Saptah',' the ruling BJP's national vice president said.

Raje said the faith of all Indians is with the prime minister in achieving the goal of a prosperous, capable and strong India.