Rajdhani School Owner Named as Accused in Chargesheet by Delhi Police in Northeast Delhi Riots Case

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file a chargesheet in a case pertaining to violence in Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar during the northeast Delhi riots which erupted in February claiming over 50 lives. It was found in the police probe that the rioters camped inside the school building and fired bullets from its terrace.

According to the police, "On February 24, the rioters also threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult, especially installed for the purpose, from the terrace of the Rajdhani School."

According to the chargesheet, the rioters had used ropes to climb down from the terrace of the Rajdhani School to enter into the compound of DRP Convent School and later had set the school on fire. The complainant in the case, hence, was the owner of DRP Convent School.

During the investigation, it was also found that the mob had looted the computers and other expensive items from DRP Convent School and had also burnt the building belonging to Anil Sweets, which stood right in front of Rajdhani School.

Dilbar Negi, an employee with Anil Sweets, was trapped inside and his charred body was found later by the Delhi Police.

So far, the police has arrested 18 persons, including Faisal Farooque, the owner of Rajdhani School, in connection with the violence case in the national capital.

During the further probe, it was found that Farooque was involved in hatching the conspiracy to aggravate riots, in and around Rajdhani School. "On his instructions, the adjacent and rival DRP Convent School, two parking lots run by the other party and the building of Anil Sweets was systematically destroyed by the mob," mentioned in the chargesheet.

The police has recorded the statement of witnesses, including the guards who were on-duty at DRP Convent School and Rajdhani School.

During the investigation it has been found that, "Farooque's call detail analysis links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjratod Group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and some other fundamental Muslim clerics."