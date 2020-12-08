Rajasthan Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Poll Results

In over 21 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, 8 December, counting of votes is underway for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The polls were conducted in four phases: 23 November, 27 November, 1 December and 5 December.

The elections were held in the districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

Counting began at 9 am on Tuesday for 1,778 candidates who are standing for 636 Zilla Parishad positions and 12,663 candidates for 4,371 Panchayat Samiti posts.

The election for the head or chief of Panchayat will be held on 10 December and the election of the deputy chief will be conducted on 11 December.

The Rajasthan Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections are the first elections to be conducted in the state after the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. As of 8 December, the state has 21,671 active cases.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Bharat Bandh: Hazare Joins Protest; Car Tyres Set Ablaze in BiharPics: Saif, Kareena, Taimur Arrive in Mumbai After Himachal Vacay . Read more on India by The Quint.