Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh win on Day 2 of IJPL

Dubai, Sep 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Roarers and U.P. Heroes defeated their respective opponents on the second day of the Indian Junior Premier League (IJPL) here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan beat Delhi Dashers by seven wickets while Uttar Pradesh also defeated Bangalore Stars by seven wickets.

In the first match between Rajasthan and Delhi, Anshul Choudhary shone as the youngster shattered the confidence of Delhi Dashers batsmen with figures of 3/14.

In the second match of the day, Bangalore were dismissed for 76 runs in 13. 3 overs, with Nayan (39) contributing more than half the runs. Aryan Lakra captured five wickets for 16 runs, while Subham Agarwal (2/0) and Yajuurveda Janmeda (2/23) shared the spoils with two wickets each.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh scored 77 for three in just 12.1 overs.

--IANS

