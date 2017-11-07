Rajasthan: Story of these differently-abled men will leave you inspired

These men have been at the receiving end of sniggers and taunts. But now, they feel proud and have a sense of accomplishment.

Some stories are enough to gladden one's heart and brighten the day. This story, from Rajasthan's Kota, is one such. A story of guts, gumption and perseverance.

20 specially-abled men in Kota district have come together to accomplish their long standing, yet unfulfilled dream of playing cricket.

These men, either on wheelchairs, limping with crutches, or even without a hand, do not lack in one thing. Passion.

They have been practicing and training hard for the last two months after coming together to play cricket. They are being guided by Rajendra Singh Chauhan, their captain.

"I used to play cricket from childhood but because of being handicapped, people used to view us with a sense of condescension. We felt we won't be able to play. But one day, while surfing Facebook, I came across Atul Srivastava (Founder Gaames Speculur Technology). I felt, if he can do it, then why not us? Then, we formed a team. Now, we have bagged a trophy by winning a tournament in Gwalior. Now, the Government should help us", says Chauhan.

They have been giving it their best shot because playing cricket is what they have wanted to do since long. And, as they say, it's never too late to pursue one's passion.

"I was young when I used to watch cricket. But, I was always discouraged because of my physical condition. However, cricket is my first love. I wanted a team to be formed for the handicapped. Rajendra ji made this possible. I salute him.", says Amardeep, one of the players.

These men have been at the receiving end of sniggers and taunts. But now, they feel proud and have a sense of accomplishment. They can be seen practicing at Kota's JK Pavilion. However, they lack in resources. What they wish for is some help from the government which can let their dreams soar even further.

"My interest arose when Rajendra ji formed the team. We have been practicing for two months. We have played several tournaments. If government helps us, we can surely flourish", Hanuman, another player says.