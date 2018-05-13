Rajasthan is the state brimming with cultural activities: President Kovind

President of India Ram Nath Kovind visited Rajasthan today. Kovind at a welcome ceremony at the Birla Auditorium said, "I have got the opportunity to see this state's culture, its natural beauty, the languages, folk songs, plays, local art, cuisines, dressing styles, and colours. Rajasthan is a state that is brimming with cultural activites." President Kovind is on a two days visit to the state. He will be launching welfare schemes, that will be beneficial for the locals of Rajasthan.