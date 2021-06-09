Rajasthan RPSC Head Master Recruitment 2021 Notification Released

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday, 7 June, released a notification regarding the recruitment of Head Masters in Praveshika schools.

Candidates who want to apply of the the post of head masters can do it on RPSC's official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process for the RPSC Head Master posts will commence from 14 June, and will go on till 13 July 2021.

RPSC Head Master Recruitment: Eligibility

Age Requirement - Candidates applying for the RPSC Head Master posts should be of 21 to 40 years of age as on 1 July 2022.

Educational Qualifications & Experience Required-

Second Class in Shastri/Bachelor’s degree (Science/Arts group) having minimum 48% marks and Shiksha Shastri/Degree or Diploma in education recognised by National Council for Teacher Education.

Minimum 5 years' teaching experience in any School.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture

A total of 83 Head Master post vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to Apply for RPSC Head Master Posts?

Visit RPSC's official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on 'Apply Online' under important links

Click on 'New Application Portal (through SSO)'

Register yourself using your personal details

Log in using your registered credentials/SSOID

Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

Submit the form and pay the application fee.

For more details regarding RPSC Head Master recruitment, candidates can check the detailed notification/advertisement.

