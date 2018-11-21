Rajasthan Royals' grassroot level camp concludes

Nagpur, Nov 21 (IANS) The seven-day training camp conducted by Rajasthan Royals to unearth and develop talent at the grassroot level concluded at the Institute of Sports here on Wednesday.

The Royals kicked off the camp on November 15 for their junior talent pool of Royal Colts (boys) and Royal Sparks (girls) with top order batsman Rahul Tripathi paying a visit to the camp for a couple of days.

A total of 35 boys and girls participated in the first camp organised as part of the recently launched grassroots initiative called the Royals Colts and Royal Sparks.

The training camp worked on refining the budding cricketers' skills, as well as providing each individual with a nutrition plan and fitness regime.

Over the course of the seven days, the kids sweated it out and worked on their batting, bowling and fielding skills, underwent fitness drills, net sessions and got feedback via video analysis.

They also underwent a High Performance Programme under the watchful eyes of Royals' Head of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha. Besides, the likes of former Essex cricketer Andrew McGarry, former India off-spinner Rajesh Chauhan and current Royals assistant physio Niranjan Pandit conducted coaching and training sessions for the players.

"The current crop of talent that we have identified as Royal Colts and Royal Sparks is extremely promising and I feel with the right training and guidance, these kids can emerge to be the next set of cricket stalwarts," Zubin said in a statement.

"During the camp, we focused on honing their cricketing skills, and also guided and equipped them with knowledge of high performance fitness and nutrition," he added.

