Rajasthan Priest Burnt Over Alleged Land Dispute Dies, One Nabbed

Temple priest Babulal died on Thursday night, 8 October, after he sustained severe burn injuries during a scuffle over alleged temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district in Rajasthan, reported ANI.

The main accused Kailash Meena has been arrested by the Karauli police.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the brutal act.

“The murder of Babulal Vaishnav Ji in Sapotra, Karauli is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, such acts have no place in a civilised society. Rajasthan government is with the bereaved families in this sad time. The main accused of the incident has been arrested and action is on. The guilty will not be spared,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

The priest had alleged before the police prior to his demise that six people poured petrol and set the millet crops on the disputed site ablaze. Further he claimed that they also poured petrol on him and attempted to set him on fire.

However, citing Mridul Kacchwa, SP, Karauli, ANI reported that the priest had alleged that some influential people, including the accused and his sons, tried to encroach into his land and set a fence on fire on account of a dispute, which caused him grievous injury.

POLITICAL LEADERS REACT

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the death of Rajasthan priest.

The Union minister said that Rahul Gandhi should take cognisance of such issues instead of going on ‘political tours’.

Slamming the Rajasthan government, the union minister said that “Rahul Gandhi should either ask the Rajasthan government to resign or make efforts for its betterment, they should take action against the culprits,” reported ANI.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore said: “Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, neither women nor children, not even priests,” reported news agency ANI.

Slamming the Rajasthan government, the BJP leader said that the Rajasthan government can stay in a five-star hotel for months but can’t protect the public.

He further attacked Rahul Gandhi and said: “I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan,” reported ANI.

Rathore also stated that as per the data of National Crime Records Bureau, “Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned.”

Condemning the brutal incident, former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje said that the way the crime graph is increasing in the state, it is clear that no women, children, old people, Dalits, businessmen are safe.

“The Congress government of the state should now abandon its deep slumber and bring justice to the bereaved family by punishing the culprits,” Raje tweeted in Hindi.

