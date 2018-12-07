Rajasthan polls: Nearly 72.7% turnout till 5 pm

Nearly 72.7% of the electorates cast their votes till 5 pm in the single-phased Rajasthan assembly elections on Friday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). A total of 2,270 candidates, including 187 women, are contesting in 199 constituencies of the state, which has more than four crore voters. Voting began on a slow note in several constituencies but gradually picked up momentum with voters forming serpentine queues outside polling stations to exercise their franchise. The counting of votes will be held on December 11.