Rajasthan polls: First time voters have shown lot of enthusiasm during polling, says Sachin Pilot

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) nearly 41.53 percent of the electorates had already cast their votes till 1:00 pm. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "The total voter turnout recorded is 75 percent in entire Rajasthan. First time voters have shown lot of enthusiasm and interest during the polling. Once again youth have played a vital role in the Indian democracy". "I would like to thank Election Commission (EC), administration, security forces, media persons and others for helping us out in conducting the General Assembly Elections successfully", he added. "Now, the voters of Rajasthan have locked their final decision in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)", he further stated.