Rajasthan pacer Chahar wants to reunite with Dhoni in IPL

Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) Rajasthan pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday said he is eager to reunite with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who was his room-mate last season for Rising Pune Supergiant, in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahar, who grabbed 12 wickets in four matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, has set his reserve price at Rs 20 lakh ahead of the IPL auction.

"It was a great learning experience from Dhoni. I not only shared the dressing room but his room as well -- as anyone could walk into his room which remained open 24 hours.

"He takes utmost care of the juniors, doesn't hesitate to join us on dinner table. It helps the juniors so that they don't develop a complex. I will look to play with him again," Chahar said after their match against Punjab at Eden Gardens.

He's aware of his superlative show in the tournament and said: "It will definitely help. Franchises keep a close watch on the Mushtaq Ali as it's the same format.

"Obviously you will put in that extra effort knowing that it's a day before the auction," Chahar who claimed seven wickets from five matches in the inter-state zonal round added.

Chahar returned with figures of 2/9 before he limped off the field with a niggle.

Punjab won the match by five runs but could not make the final finishing second to Rajasthan on net run-rate.

"I will take medicine and hope to return to action tomorrow," he said.

Ahead of Rajasthan's final against Delhi on Friday at the Eden Gardens, the 25-year old said, "Our players are not much known compared to other states. At the start of the tournament, we all wanted to win and be in the final to make ourselves recognised. Now, it's very important for us to win the trophy.

"We all played with that intention only."

Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant who has been retained by Delhi Daredevils said: "I'm very excited. I'm already retained so I do not have to think about the auction. My main aim is to keep performing and do well in every match."

