Rajasthan: Internet services suspended in Bharatpur in wake of Gujjar Mahapanchayat

A visual from Gujjar reservation stir on Railway tracks in Sawai Madhopur in February 2019. Photo/ANI

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 17 (ANI): The administration has suspened 2G/3G/4G data internet services, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media (except voice calls) in the wake of Gujjar Mahapanchayat called today.

The suspension of services came into effect from midnight of October 16 and will stay in place till midnight October 17th in Bayana, Weir, Bhusawar and Rupwas of Bharatpur district.

According to a letter issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Bharatpur, internet services to government offices will continue uninterrupted during this period through BSNL broad band.

The letter mentions that the temproray action has been taken in order to avoid deteorioration of law and order in the region owing to the Gujjar Mahapanchayat.

The state government sources have indicated that the proposed Gujjar Mahapanchayat to be held on October 17, 2020, is against the spirit of the Rajasthan High Court's directives and coronavirus guidelines.

The proposed Gujjar Akrosh Mahapanchayat has been called on October 17 on the demands of Gujjar reservation at Adda village near Pilupura in the state.

According to the High Court's directives issued in 2007, the Mahapanchayat can only be held after an undertaking has been submitted to the District Collector.

Also, as per the National Disaster Management Act and Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis a congregation of more than 100 people could not be held in the state.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill which increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gujjars and four other backward castes (OBCs).

These communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation. (ANI)