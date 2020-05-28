Rajasthan Hospital chairman nominated to AIIMS-Jodhpur panel

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nominated Rajasthan Hospital chairman and former national president of IMA S S Agarwal to the reconstituted institutional body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur.

Dr Agarwal has been nominated to the AIIMS committee for his exemplary contribution in the medicine field.

The ministry in this regard had issued a notification recently by announcing the names of experts in the body.

The executive committee has 17 members -- three Members of Parliament, four selected experts in the medical field, five people who have made specific contributions in the medical field and five serving representatives of the central government, according to a statement.

Dr. Agarwal is currently serving in different posts in several committees in central government ministries. PTI AG SMN SMN