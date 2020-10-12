Rajasthan govt's CB-CID probe into priest 'murder' a cover-up: BSP leader

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): A day after the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan ordered a CB-CID investigation into the alleged murder of a temple priest in Karauli district, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria termed it "a cover-up".

The temple priest, who was allegedly burnt alive by six men during a scuffle over the encroachment of a temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra last Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Bhadoria said that the Rajasthan government has failed to provide safety and security to its residents. "The CB-CID probe, ordered by Rajasthan's Congress government to investigate the murder of the temple priest is a cover-up. There have been cases of gang rapes across Rajasthan, but the government has been busy trying to break political parties and engineer defections," he said, miffed over the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress last year.

"The people of the state will teach it a lesson at an appropriate time," Bhadoria added.

Last year on September 16, MLAs Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana, and Rajendra Gudha, elected on the BSP tickets, moved an application before Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi claiming that the party was merging with the Congress. Joshi, in an order dated September 18, 2019, accepted the merger. (ANI)