Rajasthan emerges leader in trading at eNAM: State govt

ANI
·2-min read
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 18 (ANI): Rajasthan has emerged as a leading state in trading at National Agriculture Market (eNAM), since its inception, informed the state government on Wednesday.

"Rajasthan was the first state to allow conversion of all single trading license into unified license to promote e-Trade of farm products. Till now, total 37346 traders are working as unified licensee traders. These farmers and traders are frequently seen using the touch screen kiosk at all Mandis of the state. Also, Mandis are providing highly IT enabled facilities like desktop, display boards with updated details, projectors with screen for farmers in rural Rajasthan," read a press statement from Rajasthan government.

Three kiosks equipped with good internet connectivity have been set up at each of these Mandis and the efforts have yielded a good result as the state has emerged as a leading state in trading at eNAM, since its inception until July 31. 43.07 lakh MT produce valued at 16,256.80 crore has been traded through eNAM platform.

Bhaskar A Sawant, Principal Secretary (Agriculture, Horticulture and Co-operative department), said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, our aim is to help farmers across the state through the eNAM platform for bringing them into tech-friendly environment. These advanced machines are helping farmers in the state completely free for farmers and benefiting them to Clean & Grade their agri goods and then sell them to purchasers at better prices."

"Assaying is an important step in ensuring a suitable price for the produce. It determines the quality of the product and thus its per unit price. Weighing and invoicing are also important, now all these are being performed through a transparent process as ITeS track the process right from entry of the product to its trade and delivery," Sawant said.

The technological association is also a step towards increasing farmer's income. There are 175 commodities listed on the eNAM portal with defined quality parameters out of which Rajasthan is doing assaying and e-trade of 138 commodities. It's completely free for farmers and benefiting them to Clean and Grade their agri goods and then sell them to purchasers at better prices.

By being the leading state in the country, also added on its Advanced Static Cleaning, Grading, and Sorting & Packaging Units of capacity 2 Ton, 3 Ton & 5 Ton in the state. Few of them have been installed in old 25 eNAM Mandis while, Mobile unit of capacity 2 Ton installed in newly integrated 111 Mandis.

Also, planning to integrate eight mandis for fruit and vegetables for farmers in the state. There are 144 markets equipped with eNAM assaying labs with advanced equipment like NIR-based Grain Analysers, Morphological based Grain Analysers, Moisture Meters, electronic weighing scales and other basic lab equipment, added the statement. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Maha: Man held with country-made revolver at railway station

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested with a country- made revolver at Mumbra railway station in Thane city, the Railway Police said on Monday.

  • Nashik sees 67 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 75 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,04,145 after 67 cases were detected on Monday, an official said.

  • MP CM hails teen for stellar Class X result despite losing parents to COVID-19

    Bhopal, Aug 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met a girl who secured an outstanding 99.8 per cent in her Class X board exams this year despite losing her father and mother to COVID-19 during the second wave of the infection in May.

  • Schools reopen for Classes 6-8 in Uttarakhand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Most schools across Uttarakhand opened on Monday for students of Classes 6 to 8 after opening earlier this month for the higher classes.

  • Afghan Military Plane Crashes in Uzbekistan, Investigation Underway

    The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan, a ministry spokesperson said.

  • Maha: 4 held in Palghar, 9 chain snatching cases solved

    Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) Nine cases of chain snatching have been solved in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police limits with the arrest of four people, an official said on Monday.

  • FM says technical glitches in I-T portal to be sorted out soon

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.

  • 40-year-old man dead in road crash in UP's Mahoba

    Mahoba (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old motorcycle rider died and his pillion passenger was injured on Monday when the two-wheeler was hit by a truck in the Shrinagar area here, police said.

  • Belgium suspends deportation of illegal Afghan migrants: Migration Secretary

    Brussels [Belgium] August 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration, Sammy Mahdi, said on Monday that his country would not be deporting failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

  • Opinion | Hindutva Vigilante Groups Call the Shots: UP Police Just a Spectator

    Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here the protectors of the law, the police, seem afraid of doing their job. This is most apparent in UP, as lynch mobs belonging to radical Hindu groups mete out street justice in multiple incidents across the state. Why is the UP police silent or have they been told to do nothing, ask The Quint’s Rohit Khanna.

  • Muzaffarnagar jails restart in-person family visit

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jail authorities here Monday restarted the provision to allow prisoners to meet their family members in-person which was suspended last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

  • Chhattisgarh: Man held for raping 4-year-old girl in Jashpur

    Jashpur, Aug 16 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

  • Inflation to be within target range in FY22: FM

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that she expects inflation to remain in the prescribed range during the current fiscal.

  • Bahrain to initiate consultations with Gulf countries on Afghanistan

    Bahrain will initiate consultations with the other Gulf Arab monarchies regarding the situation in Afghanistan in its capacity as current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the kingdom's government media office said on Monday. "The council of ministers has tasked the foreign minister to coordinate and consult with the GCC states regarding the developments in Afghanistan, in the framework of Bahraini presidency" of the group which also includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, it said on Twitter.

  • India extend lead to 259 runs

    London, Aug 16 (PTI) India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 77-run stand off 111 balls to extend the visitors' lead to 259 at lunch on day five of the second Test against England here on Monday.

  • Maha: CIDCO launches housing scheme for COVID warriors

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Town planning authority CIDCO has launched a special housing scheme for 'COVID warriors' and uniformed personnel along with two other schemes for plot sales in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

  • Man shot dead for helping rape victim

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead Monday allegedly by a rape-accused for helping the victim in the case lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.

  • 11 high-end cars seized over non-payment of road taxes in Telangana

    Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI): A total of 11 high-end cars were seized by transport officials here over non-payment of road taxes to the tune of Rs 5 crore, a senior official said on Monday.

  • FM says rules on retro tax to be framed soon

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PT) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the rules that will lead to scrapping of the retrospective tax demands made on companies such as Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Plc will be framed soon.

  • Bombay HC Judge Dama Naidu resigns citing personal reasons

    Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu of the Bombay High Court on Monday tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, nearly three years before his term was to end, officials said.