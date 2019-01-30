Rajasthan Cycling Team put up in hall with their expensive cycles in Jaipur

A group of 30 professional cyclists of Rajasthan Cycling Team have been put up in a hall ahead of National Cycling Championships at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The cyclists were accommodated with their expensive cycles. A cyclist however said that they do not have problems and are okay with the arrangements. "We get similar arrangements in different parts of India, as hotels do not allow our cycle and it is very expensive", said a national level cyclist Bhagirath Vadu.