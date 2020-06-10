Rajasthan: Congress Alleges Attempts Being Made to Destabilise Ashok Gehlot Govt Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls, Summons MLAs For Meeting

Jaipur, June 10: The Rajasthan government's chief whip and MLA Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday said that attempts are being made to topple Congress government even as MLAs of the ruling party were taken to a resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: BJP Likely to Add 9 RS Seat in June 19 Polls, NDA Aims to Cross 100-Mark Tally in Upper House.

Joshi alleged that efforts are being made to poach MLAs and independent legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections 2020 and forwarded the grievance to Anti-Corruption Bureau. He sought action against “identified” elements for corrupt conduct. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Gujarat Congress Shifts 65 MLAs to Resorts As Eight Legislators Resign from the Party.

Rajasthan: Congress Chief Whip & MLA Mahesh Joshi writes to Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau). Letter states, "I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs & independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the govt". pic.twitter.com/rFdUD9pOpB — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020





“It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan,” Joshi said in the complaint. However, he did not specify who is making the attempts.

In the Rajasthan state assembly, Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The ruling party also has the backing of 12 of 13 independent legislators.

For Rajya Sabha polls, Indian National Congress has nominated Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Onkar Singh Lankhawat and Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan.

The elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats- four each in Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two in Jharkhand and one each in Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram- are scheduled to take place on June 19.

