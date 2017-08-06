Of Rajas, Ranis and Shadyantra: Game of Thrones Goes Desi

Since nothing can outdo an Indian’s proclivity for extra spectacle, our in-house artist has reimagined some of our much-loved players as Indians.

That the sun is a star and Game of Thrones is a phenomenal show are universal truths; even souls who choose to stay away from the Game of Thrones' psychosis will avow. Every year, the showrunners come up with tour de force seasons to keep us, manic fans, assuaged and sane.



The more ingenious of us, however, go an extra mile to satiate the everlasting desire for anything and everything GoT. And since nothing can outdo an Indian’s proclivity for extra spectacle, our in-house artist has reimagined some of our much-loved players as Indians.



In this version of the great games, the Mother of Dragons wears a dusky skin under her Targaryen-white hair — along with a feisty tattoo and a nathni.





King in the North Jon Snow appears to be every Bengali household’s dream jamaai — with that perpetually-brooding face and little Chandan dots on the forehead.





Tyrion Lannister looks rustic and crafty, like a game-changing character from Ramesh Sippy’s cult-classic Sholay.





And Cersei Lannister looks — well — characteristically herself: cold, detached and evil, with the disposition of a village belle.





It is fitting since the show’s popularity has only grown every season, having amassed global viewers from unlikely corners. Gear up then, for some desi tadka, for Westeros is huge and full of odds.

