Rajamony's book provides perspective to rebuild Kerala after floods

The Hague, Jan 22 (IANS) A newly-released book, authored by Indias Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony, provides perspective on rebuilding Kerala, which suffered from floods last year, as it narrates the Dutch response to floods in the past and their innovations in water management.

The book, `What Can We Learn From The Dutch : Rebuilding Kerala Post 2018 Floods' was released at the Kerala Literature Festival at Kozhikode earlier this month.

A release said that the the book has photographs, including those of the past century's major flood disasters, info-graphics on the various projects undertaken by the Dutch to manage waters and images of their architectural and engineering ingenuity.

The book is co-authored by a young architect Rakesh N.M. and "gives a blueprint to rebuild Kerala". The release function also saw a panel discussion focused on models for sustainable future.

Kerala witnessed its worst ever floods in a hundred years in August 2018.

The book has been acclaimed as a relevant and timely contribution since the state needs to equip itself with technical know-how and expertise to avoid another such disaster.

